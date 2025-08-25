Ohio mother crashes golf cart into lake, resulting in grim underwater discoveries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman in Ohio crashed a golf cart carrying her and three of her children into a lake, leading to the discovery of the woman's 4-year-old son and husband, authorities said.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday at Atwood Lake, next to Atwood Marina West, about 85 miles southeast of Cleveland.

The woman was with her 18-year-old twin sons and 15-year-old daughter when she drove the golf cart into the water, Sheriff Orvis Campbell of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release.

The children were able to get out of the water on their own. When authorities responded to the scene, the woman began "concerning statements about conversing with God," the sheriff's office said.

"It was evident that the crash into the water was intentional by the mother," the news release states. "This family is Amish and reside in Homes County and were reportedly just visiting the lake for the weekend."

"Conversation with the woman and children then made responding units concerned for the safety of a four-year-old male son and the woman’s husband who could not be located," the sheriff's office added.

Authorities searched the area and the lake before the 4-year-old was found dead off a boat dock at the bottom of the lake.

"Numerous locations were searched without finding the … boy or the husband," Campbell wrote. "It became evident after piecing together numerous statements from the woman, the children and other witnesses above that foul play was suspected."

By the end of the day, the husband was still missing.

Another search was initiated on Sunday. A witness told authorities that the husband was last seen with the mother of the children at the same boat dock where the 4-year-old child was found.

During the search, boats with sonar equipment located something 50 yards from the edge of the dock. Divers went into the water and found the 45-year-old husband around 8:30 a.m.

The bodies were handed over to the coroner’s office, while investigators spent the rest of the day executing a search warrant.

"The names of the deceased will be released by the Tuscarawas County Coroner’s Office once family has all been notified and identities are confirmed," Campbell wrote. "We are confident the deceased are the (4-year-old) son and 45-year-old father of the family but are withholding the names as a matter of identification protocol."

The mother was hospitalized for some "mental health concerns" and her 15-year-old daughter and twin 18-year-old sons were released to family members.