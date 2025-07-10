Expand / Collapse search
Father and son drown in Lake Michigan during weekend family boating trip tragedy

David Meneou, 65, attempted to rescue his 20-year-old son Jameson after a game of catch turned tragic

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
A father and his son drowned in Lake Michigan over the weekend during what was supposed to be a fun boat outing.

The deceased have been identified as David Meneou, 65, of Joliet, Illinois, and his son, Jameson Meneou, 20, of Lockport, Illinois, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the drowning after they responded to a call around 4:20 p.m. Sunday reporting an active water rescue on Lake Michigan near Dune Acres, Indiana.

Meneou's mother, Candace Keller Meneou, told NBC 5 Chicago that the father-son duo had gone out for a boat ride that day. Boating was one of their favorite activities to do together because while Jameson could not drive a car, he could drive a boat, she told the outlet.

Aerial view of Lake Michigan and Warren Dunes State Park in Michigan.

An Illinois father and son drowned while swimming and boating in Lake Michigan on Sunday. (iStock)

At one point, they were playing catch when the ball was thrown too far into deep water and Jameson began to struggle.

"Playing catch with his dad was his favorite thing to do," Keller Meneou told NBC 5, adding later that "David really loved his son."

View over dunes of Lake Michigan with a sailboat from the North Shore of Illinois.

Indiana conservation officers are investigating the drowning after they responded to a call around 4:20 p.m. Sunday reporting an active water rescue on Lake Michigan near Dune Acres, Indiana. (iStock)

A preliminary investigation revealed that both father and son were in the lake when Jameson – who has autism, according to NBC 5 – went "into deep water and began to struggle."

"David Meneou attempted to rescue his son but also began to struggle in the deep water," IDNR said in a press release.

A view of Lake Michigan surrounded by sand dunes

The father-son duo were playing a game of catch when tragedy struck. (iStock)

A good Samaritan had removed the two men from the water by the time officials arrived using off-road vehicles in the remote location. Conservation officers and National Park rangers transported the men via boat to the Port of Indiana while performing CPR, according to IDNR.

The two men were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased, and the investigation into their deaths remains ongoing.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.