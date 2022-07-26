Expand / Collapse search
Ohio
Published

Ohio medical helicopter crashes after hitting power lines on way to fatal accident

One person was killed in the car crash while three others were injured

Associated Press
A medical helicopter responding to the scene of a fatal accident in southwestern Ohio crashed early Tuesday when it apparently hit some power lines, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard the helicopter or if any them were injured, authorities said.

The helicopter was responding to a two-vehicle accident that occurred around 4:15 a.m. in Milford Township. The helicopter crash occurred a short time later.

An Ohio medical helicopter crashed on the way to a car accident.

Authorities said one person was killed in the vehicle crash and three others were injured. The cause of that accident remains under investigation.