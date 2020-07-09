Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Abortion
Published

Ohio’s oldest abortion clinic closes, pro-life advocates celebrate: 'A long time coming'

Pro-life advocates say the closure shows abortion industry's profits are drying up.

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The first abortion clinic to open in Ohio is closing its doors after 47 years.

The owners of Founder's Women's Health Center in Columbus are retiring, leaving eight abortion clinics across the Buckeye State, according to local media.

KANYE WEST TWEETS, DELETES PRO-LIFE MESSAGE SHOWING 6-MONTH-OLD FETUSES AFTER RANT AGAINST PLANNED PARENTHOOD

NARAL's Pro-Choice Ohio's communications manager said the closure is not related to "any state actions, legislative or administrative."

Founder’s Women’s Health Center in Columbus, Ohio is closing down after the owners are retiring.

Founder’s Women’s Health Center in Columbus, Ohio is closing down after the owners are retiring. (Google Street View)

The abortion clinic closure is being celebrated by pro-life advocates.

LITTLE SISTERS OF THE POOR ON SCOTUS VICTORY ON BIRTH CONTROL EXEMPTION: 'WE ALWAYS KNEW GOD WOULD PROTECT US'

“It’s the end of the road for their business model. I believe if their business was doing well, was profitable, they would have sold it to another physician group or continued operating,” Ohio Right to Life President Michael Gonidakis told the Columbus Dispatch.

“It’s a long time coming and very positive news that we have one less abortion clinic in Ohio, especially in Franklin County, which annually has some of the highest numbers of (abortions of) all 88 counties," Gonidakis added.

PRO-LIFE PREGNANCY CENTER OPENS ACROSS FROM LARGEST PLANNED PARENTHOOD CENTER IN TEXAS

The state's Republican-led legislature has passed more than a dozen abortion regulations, including a requirement for abortion clinics to secure a transfer agreement with a local hospital in case of an emergency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Founder's abortion clinic, which opened in 1973 shortly after the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision, temporarily closed two years ago, but reopened. It has offered only medication to induce an abortion since, Cincinnati.com reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke