Off-duty NYPD officer charged after reportedly groping woman at Yankee Stadium's Hard Rock Café
Off-duty NYPD officer identified as 38-year-old Julio Alcantara-Santiago
An off-duty New York Police Department officer has been charged after reportedly groping a woman over the weekend.
In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner for Public Information told Fox News Digital that the off-duty NYPD officer was arrested and charged with forcible touching and sex abuse on Sunday.
That off-duty officer has been identified as 38-year-old Julio Alcantara-Santiago.
FAMILIES OF FALLEN FIRST RESPONDERS ARE NOW ELIGIBLE FOR FOLDS OF HONOR SCHOLARSHIPS
Alcantara-Santiago allegedly touched a 52-year-old woman’s breast inside Yankee Stadium’s Hard Rock Café after a game, New York Daily News reports.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The media outlet added his arraignment was pending in Bronx Criminal Court Monday.