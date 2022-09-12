Off-duty NYPD officer charged after reportedly groping woman at Yankee Stadium's Hard Rock Café

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An off-duty New York Police Department officer has been charged after reportedly groping a woman over the weekend.

In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner for Public Information told Fox News Digital that the off-duty NYPD officer was arrested and charged with forcible touching and sex abuse on Sunday.

That off-duty officer has been identified as 38-year-old Julio Alcantara-Santiago.

Alcantara-Santiago allegedly touched a 52-year-old woman’s breast inside Yankee Stadium’s Hard Rock Café after a game, New York Daily News reports.

The media outlet added his arraignment was pending in Bronx Criminal Court Monday.