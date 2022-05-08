NYPD prep for pro-abortion protests outside Catholic churches

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City police are on "high alert" to respond to expected pro-abortion protests outside Catholic churches in the city, the NYPD said Sunday.

Protests are expected in the city after a draft majority opinion overturning Roe v. Wade leaked from the Supreme Court last week. Protesters gathered outside the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday morning, as well as other churches, according to News 12.

No crimes have so far been reported in connection with the rallies, however.

The NYPD ramp-up mirrors that of police in Washington, D.C. where the city activated protest response units for several days. Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court building for several days following the leak.

One protest group is also attempting to organize protests outside the homes of six Supreme Court justices.

The activists are organizing under the moniker "Ruth Sent Us" and have published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

"Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights," the group's website reads. "We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

Fox News is told there has been a strong police presence at the justices' homes following the leak. The group says they will visit the homes on May 11.