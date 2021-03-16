NYPD to deploy officers in Asian communities in response to Atlanta massage parlor shootings

The New York Police Department will deploy officers to Asian communities throughout the city in response to a string of massage parlor shootings in Atlanta that killed eight people, many of whom were of Asian descent.

The NYPD’s Critical Response Command has been deployed to Asian communities throughout New York City, the department told Fox News in a statement.

Eight people were found dead Tuesday following a bloody shooting spree that police said appeared to target Asian women at massage parlors in the Atlanta area.

The shootings come as reports anti-Asian harassment continue to spike in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A report from the Stop AAPI Hate Reporting Center released Tuesday said it received 3,795 firsthand accounts of hate incidents against Asians nationwide from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, 2021.

About 45% of the cases occurred in California and 14% in New York, according to the report.

"The number of hate incidents reported to our center represent only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur, but it does show how vulnerable Asian Americans are to discrimination, and the types of discrimination they face," according to the report.

Last month, the NYPD arrested a man who was allegedly caught on camera attacking an Asian American woman in the borough of Queens.

