New York
New York

NYPD off-duty officer shot, wounded in Queens: reports

Police had two people in custody for questioning in connection with the case, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
An off-duty New York City police officer has been shot and wounded in Queens, according to reports.

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of the borough, the New York Daily News reported.

AHEAD OF BIDEN VISIT, NYC CRIME UP 38% IN MOST RECENT 28 DAYS, WITH UPTICKS IN SHOOTINGS, SUBWAY CRIMES

The officer was struck in a shoulder and was expected to survive, FOX 5 of New York City reported.

Fellow officers rushed the unidentified officer to Jamaica Hospital, the newspaper reported.

The wounded officer was in stable condition, WCBS-TV of New York reported.

Police had two people in custody for questioning in connection with the case, FOX 5 reported.

The shooting occurred just hours after the NYPD paid its final respects to Officer William Mora, one of two officers who died after an ambush in Harlem earlier this month.

President Biden is expected to visit New York City on Thursday, with gun violence a key scheduled topic of discussion with Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD captain who was elected to the office in November.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

