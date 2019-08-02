NYPD cop accused in Eric Garner chokehold case should be fired, judge says

The New York City cop charged in the 2014 death of Eric Garner should be terminated, a judge recommended Friday, though the officer's firing is not yet official.

The decision by NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado comes amid a ruling by the U.S. Department of Justice last month to not bring civil rights charges against Daniel Pantaleo, whose case has become a national story and even seeped into the Democratic presidential debates.

Garner, who was black, died during a 2014 arrest in Staten Island when he refused to be handcuffed by several officers including Pantaleo.

In a video taken by a bystander, Garner could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” 11 times before falling unconscious, a phrase which has since become a rallying cry among those protesting perceived racial injustices perpetrated by police departments nationwide.

