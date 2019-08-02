Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update 11 mins ago

NYPD cop accused in Eric Garner chokehold case should be fired, judge says

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The New York City cop charged in the 2014 death of Eric Garner should be terminated, a judge recommended Friday, though the officer's firing is not yet official.

The decision by NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado comes amid a ruling by the U.S. Department of Justice last month to not bring civil rights charges against Daniel Pantaleo, whose case has become a national story and even seeped into the Democratic presidential debates.

Garner, who was black, died during a 2014 arrest in Staten Island when he refused to be handcuffed by several officers including Pantaleo.

In a video taken by a bystander, Garner could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” 11 times before falling unconscious, a phrase which has since become a rallying cry among those protesting perceived racial injustices perpetrated by police departments nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.