In Eric Garner case, Justice Department declines civil rights charges against New York City police officer

The U.S. Department of Justice will not bring civil rights charges against the New York City police officer involved in the death of Eric Garner, a person familiar with the case confirmed to Fox News.

Garner, 43, died in 2014 during his arrest for selling loose, untaxed cigarettes outside a Staten Island convenience store. He refused to be handcuffed, and officers took him down.

In a video taken by a bystander, Garner was heard crying out “I can’t breathe” at least 11 times before he fell unconscious. The phrase has since become a rallying cry among those protesting perceived racial injustices perpetrated by police departments nationwide.

Garner was black; the police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, is white.

FLASHBACK: ERIC GARNER CHOKEHOLD DEATH: NO INDICTMENT FOR NYPD COP, DOJ TO OPEN CIVIL RIGHTS PROBE

The decision not to bring charges against Pantaleo comes a day before the statute of limitations was set to expire, marking five years since the encounter that led to Garner’s death.

A senior justice official familiar with the case told Fox News that the DOJ's Civil Rights Division recommended charges be brought against Pantaleo - and the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of New York disagreed, saying the government's burden of proof could not be met.

Ultimately, the decision fell to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, who made the final call not to bring charges himself after several briefings with lawyers on both sides of the issue and after viewing the video himself on numerous occasions.

A state grand jury also refused to indict the officer on criminal charges. Civil rights prosecutors have advocated for charges in the case, though have met fierce resistance.

Pantaleo’s attorney, Stuart London, told the Associated Press that he was not immediately aware of the decision.

Garner's family and attorney were informed of a decision Tuesday morning. During a press conference after with the Rev. Al Sharpton, Garner's mother, Gwen Carr, demanded that the police department must act now and fire Pantaleo.

"We are here with heavy hearts because the DOJ has failed us," she said. "Five years ago my son said he couldn't breathe 11 times. Today we can't breathe because they have let us down."

She added: "We will keep pushing. This is not the end. We are asking the commissioner to make the right decision."

An attorney for the family said the DOJ's failure to bring charges against Pantaleo was a "national shame" and said that every candidate running for president will need to take a position on this case.

ERICA GARNER, DAUGHTER OF NYPD CHOKEHOLD VICTIM, DIES AFTER SUFFERING HEART ATTACK

Chokeholds are banned under police policy. Pantaleo maintained he used a legal takedown maneuver called the “seatbelt.”

The medical examiner’s office has said a chokehold contributed to Garner’s death.

The New York Police Department brought Pantaleo up on departmental charges earlier this year. An administrative judge has not ruled whether he violated policy. He could face dismissal, but Police Commissioner James O’Neill has the final say. O'Neill will not make a formal decision until the police administrative judge who oversaw the disciplinary trial renders her verdict, the New York Times reported.

None of the other police officers involved in Garner's death have been charged with a crime or disciplined by the Police Department.

"All the officers involved need to be off the books. The steers of New York City are not safe with them," Carr said. "Five years ago, it was my family. Tomorrow it could be yours... We are going to keep fighting. This will not be swept under the rug."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NEWS APP

In the years since Garner’s death, Pantaleo has remained on the job but not in the field, and activists have decried the fact he's still being issued paychecks that include union-negotiated raises.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement that the city put their faith in the federal government to act on possible charges against Pantaleo and that they "won't make that mistake again."

"New York City is not the same city it was five years ago. We are a different city, and we must act like a different city," he said. "Moving forward, we will not wait for the federal government to commence our own disciplinary proceedings."

The city of New York also reached a civil settlement with Garner's family in 2015 for $5.9 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.