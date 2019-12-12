NYPD probing whether Barnard College stabbing is linked to previous robberies

Investigators are probing whether the grisly knife slaying of a Barnard College student at an upper Manhattan park is connected to previous robbery patterns in the area, police sources said Thursday.

Sources also said that authorities were questioning “persons of interest” Thursday morning in connection to the killing of 18-year-old Tessa Majors

The freshman with a passion for music had been beaten and stabbed at the base of stairs inside Morningside Park near West 116th Street at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by a group of young men who tried to rob her, sources have said.

A school security guard called police after making the gruesome discovery of Majors’ body, which had multiple stab wounds.

Sources said that Majors had apparently put up a fight when the men tried to rob her.

A visiting scholar at nearby Columbia University said that he was walking from the campus Wednesday night to cross the park to get home when he saw Majors lying on the ground by the stairs as police tried to help her.

