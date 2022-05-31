NYC TSA officer is killed while on the phone with his sister

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Transportation Security Administration officer was killed Sunday shortly after midnight in Brooklyn while speaking with his sister on the phone.

Donovan Davy, 45, was heading home to his family's Brooklyn apartment from work at John F. Kennedy International Airport. He had just picked up a takeout meal and cash from an ATM while on his way.

"I got this feeling, like let me just call my brother, because he was taking a little bit too long," Davy's sister, Pashona, said to NBC4.

Davy recalls hearing three to four gunshots while on the phone with her brother before the call was cut short.

PITTSBURGH POLICE ARREST MAN IN CONNECTION WITH DRIVE-BY SHOOTING DEATH OF 18-MONTH-OLD CHILD

"I’m saying ‘Donovan, Donovan, Donovan!' And my heart gets lower and lower," she said.

Davy said she heard sirens a short time after the call cut out and ran outside to where she found authorities trying to resuscitate him a few blocks from the family home. He had suffered gunshot wounds to his neck and his right leg.

"I ran up close only to see my brother on the floor, trembling, shaking, shaking like he's fighting. So, I'm like, they're doing CPR on him," Davy told CBS.

Police records show law enforcement was called to the scene at 12:22 am after receiving a call that a man had been shot at the corner of East 35 Street and Church Avenue. Police say he was unconscious and unresponsive when they arrived.

EMS transported him to Kings County Hospital after efforts to revive him. He was pronounced dead once at the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA MEMORIAL DAY SHOOTING LEAVES 2 DEAD, 2 INJURED

Surveillance footage shows two men at the intersection when one falls to the ground and the other flees the area. A second piece of footage shows police officers arriving at the scene.

Davy had been a long-time TSA officer at JFK and was preparing to celebrate his 20th year on the job. He was remembered as "a longtime valued employee taken from us far too soon in another senseless act of gun violence," according to John Bambury, the TSA federal security director for JFK Airport.

The New York Police Department has stated no arrests have been made, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

US MARKS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WITH WAVE OF SHOOTINGS

Memorial Day weekend was marked by 14 shootings across the US just after a deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead. Shootings over the weekend devastated cities in Michigan, Nevada, California, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Arizona, Illinois, Colorado Tennessee and Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.