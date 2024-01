Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The NYPD has released photos of an alleged pedophile who is on the loose and is wanted for raping a 10-year-old girl in New York City earlier this month.

The suspect met the girl on Jan. 6 after they had earlier connected online via an app, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

The perpetrator then took the victim to a residence in the vicinity of Third Avenue and East 122nd Street in Harlem where he raped her, police said.

MAN ACCUSED OF KNIFEPOINT NYC RAPE RELEASED DUE TO TECHNICALITY

He then fled to parts unknown, police said.

The victim was taken by EMS to a local hospital in stable condition for evaluation.

NEW YORK CITY SUSPECT FORCED YOUNG WOMAN INTO STAIRWELL, RAPED HER: POLICE

It is unclear what app the alleged sex attacker used to lure the young girl or if the residence is owned by the perp. Police could not say if they had met each other before the incident.

Police released several images of the man wanted for questioning taken prior to the incident. The suspect, who is Black, can be seen wearing a durag and a navy-colored hoodie with "Nautica" emblazoned across the front.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police did not provide any further information about the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.