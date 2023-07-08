Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

NYC suspect on scooter kills 86-year-old man, injures 3 more in broad daylight shooting rampage: reports

An 86-year-old man walking on Jamaica Avenue was shot to death in the back

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
New York gunman shoots three victims in random attack Video

New York gunman shoots three victims in random attack

A gunman in New York City randomly shot three people in broad daylight on Saturday, police say. (Credit: Peter Gerber / Fox News)

A scooter-riding gunman shot four victims in the Queens borough of New York City on Saturday morning, according to reports.

The rampage began in Cypress Hills at around 11:12 a.m. when the suspect shot a 21-year-old man in the chest, according to NBC 4 New York. Around 20 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot an 86-year-old man multiple times in the back on Jamaica Avenue near 108th Street.

Two other victims in their 60s were also shot by the gunman. A 61-year-old was reportedly shot near 126th Street with life-threatening injuries, while a 63-year-old was shot at 134th Street with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The New York Police Department is actively investigating the shooting, which appears to be random.

NYPD officers at shooting scene

A scooter-riding gunman reportedly shot four victims in the Queens borough of New York City. (Peter Gerber)

This story is still developing. Check back with us for updates.

