NYC subway slasher apprehended after alleged assault on 11-year-old girl

A lunatic reportedly armed with a box cutter is accused of slashing an 11-year-old girl in the head in a violent spree near a New York City subway station.

The NYPD arrested Shaquan Cummings, 30, on Friday afternoon and charged him with assault, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Cummings is accused of attacking the girl moments after he allegedly punched another 43-year-old woman, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The incident happened at around 2:18 p.m. Friday just outside the 116th Street 6 subway station, the New York Post reported.

A man with a "box cutter" slashed the girl in the back of the head and cut her ear as she walked down the street holding her mom's hand, the report said.

The girl's mother, Gorzata Sladek, told the Post the attack was "traumatizing."

"Terrible. It’s terrible to see a little girl with her head cut, sliced in half and it’s just terrible," she said.

According to NYPD, the young victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospital/Harlem in stable condition. Sladek told the Post her daughter underwent surgery and required multiple stitches to close up the gash.

"She’s not doing well emotionally. She doesn’t want to go back to school. She doesn’t want to go outside anymore," Sladek said.

Video shows the 11-year-old victim on a stretcher being loaded into an EMS vehicle shortly after the assault. Her clothes are stained with blood as she's lifted into the ambulance.

NYPD said the suspect, later identified as Cummings, fled after the assault. He was apprehended about a block away near where he allegedly punched the older woman in the face before attacking the girl.

The 43-year-old victim refused medical treatment, police said.

Video posted on social media shows cops surrounding the suspect as an angry crowd of witnesses closes in to confront the man.

The suspect is seen hiding behind police as one man appears to poke him with a cane.

"Back up!" an officer shouts at the crowd. Someone can be heard yelling expletives at the suspect.

"Don't let him go!" another man says as officers work to keep the crowd from delivering vigilante justice.

The cops then arrested and charged Cummings, who reportedly has a lengthy rap sheet with more than 20 prior arrests, according to the New York Post.

Most recently, Cummings was arrested two months ago and given a desk appearance for an assault charge, NYPD sources told the outlet.

Sladek told the paper she wants justice for her daughter.

"You should be able to walk on the street and not worry that somebody will attack you and attack, actually, my daughter not even attacking a dog, but a little kid," she said.