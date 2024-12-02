Woman vanishes on shopping trip before Thanksgiving in 'very suspicious' disappearance: family

A Colorado woman's family is worried after the 46-year-old never returned from a shopping trip on Nov. 24.

Jayna Lang last contacted her family that Sunday, when she told them she was going shopping at an outlet mall in Silverthorne, according to Denver7.

"She was supposed to be going to Silverthorne to look at the factory shops on Sunday, and her job called us and said she didn't show up on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and now nobody has heard from her, talked to her or anything," her brother, Eric Horvat, told the outlet about Lang, who works at a pet grooming business.

"My aunt and her talk every single day. Me and her, every couple days. So, for my aunt not to hear from her, it's very, very suspicious."

The Park County Sheriff's Office confirmed Lang's disappearance on Nov. 27, when they issued a be-on-the-look (BOLO) alert for her.

"She was last seen on Sunday the 24th in Littleton. She was headed to Summit County. She liked to frequently visit Park County, especially the Indian Mountain subdivision," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, along with photos of Lang and her white Toyota SUV. "Any information please contact PCSO."

On Sunday, Horvat noted that Lang's license plate says "JAYNA" on it and encouraged anyone who sees her plate to call 911.

"She is a missing person and easiest way to be found is to alert the authorities!! Thank you for all watchful eyes!!" Horvat wrote.

Lang's sister-in-law, Stacy Liang-Horvat, said her family received some "not good news regarding" Lang in a Sunday evening Facebook post.

"We want to send all the thanks & appreciation to everyone nationwide for the love & prayers during this horrible time!" she wrote. "For all the efforts in finding her & the time this past week! Please keep my husband in your thoughts & prayers!"