NYC subway cars to get more security cameras

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that security cameras will be installed in all New York City subway cars.

The governor said funding for the installation by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority New York City Transit was received through the Urban Area Security Initiative federal grant program.

The $2 million award will enable the purchase of 5,400 cameras to be installed on 2,700 cars, or two per car.

The program will fund approximately 3,800 cameras – expanding coverage in approximately 130 subway stations.

NYC MCDONALD'S AX ATTACKER SAYS HE'S 'NOT UNHINGED' AND 'SHOWED COMPOSURE' DURING MELEE

The funding will add to New York City Transit's existing security network of more than 10,000 cameras across all 472 subway stations.

It covers the cost of camera installation on 6,355 cars.

Funding from the Subway Action Plan totaling $3.5 million will enable the purchase of 7,310 cameras on 3,655 cars.

Hochul's office said the total funding to complete the installations equals $5.5 million.

The cameras will be installed in 200 train cars a month until the entire subway car fleet is camera-equipped.

That is not anticipated to be completed until 2025.

NYC BOOM CRANE COLLAPSE CAPTURED ON TERRIFYING NEW SURVEILLANCE VIDEO CRUSHING CAR, 2 INJURED

"My number one priority as Governor is keeping New Yorkers safe," Hochul said in a statement. "I am proud that we will be installing cameras on all Subway cars – expanding our security capabilities, deterring crime and providing our law enforcement with support. As we continue welcoming riders back to the transit system, we will continue doing everything in our power to keep riders safe."

Hochul told reporters on Tuesday that "Big Brother" would surveil activities on subway trains, giving people "great peace of mind."

"If you’re concerned about this, the best answer is don’t commit any crimes on the subway," she added.

The cameras won't be monitored live, but Hochul said that they would still be valuable as a deterrent.

According to FOX 5 New York, when asked about the possibility of the deployment of facial recognition and that data would be shared with tech companies, she said that the cameras were all about safety.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York City Mayor Eric Adams praised the move.

"Public safety is my top priority and this new security initiative will further work to ensure that all New Yorkers can get to where they need to go safely. Public transportation is the backbone of New York City, and when commuters feel protected the entire system stands upright," Adams said. "I look forward to the inevitable and positive changes this new program will bring, as well as continuing to work with Governor Hochul to keep our subways safe for all riders."

In 2021, 2,000 cameras were installed in subway stations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.