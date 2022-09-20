Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC boom crane collapse captured on terrifying new surveillance video crushing car, 2 injured

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Surveillance footage shows boom crane falling on Bronx roadway Video

Surveillance footage shows a boom crane collapsing across a Bronx roadway, drawing heavy emergency response and resulting in 2 injured. (Peter Gerber)

Terrifying new surveillance video shows the moments a construction boom crane collapsed across a roadway in New York City on Tuesday morning. 

An NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that a crane collapsed in the 52nd Precinct, serving the Bronx.  

At approximately 10:38 a.m., a boom truck collapsed onto a roadway at Jerome Ave. and W. Bedford Park Blvd, crushing a car, the New York City Fire Department told Fox News Digital. 

The building under construction appears to be undamaged, the fire department said. FDNY evacuated approximately 29 workers from the site out of precaution pending an evaluation by the New York City Department of Buildings. EMS treated and transported two patients to St. Barnabas Hospital. The extent of the injuries remained unclear. 

New York City boom crane collapses onto roadway, crushing a car Video

The fire department's operations have since concluded at the scene.

  • Crane fallen on top of a silver car on New York highway
    Image 1 of 3

    A boom crane collapsed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning, crushing a car.  (Credit: Peter Gerber)

  • First responders attend to scene where crane fell on a car in New York
    Image 2 of 3

    First responders at the site of a collapsed boom crane in New York City.  (Credit: Peter Gerber)

  • First responders attend to scene where crane fell on a car in New York
    Image 3 of 3

    A boom crane collapsed from a New York City apartment building.  (Credit: Peter Gerber)

Other cell phone video shared on the Citizen app and social media showed the collapsed crane stretched out across an overpass, with at least one car seen crushed beneath it. 

  • First responders attend to scene where crane fell on a car in New York
    Image 1 of 3

    Evacuated construction workers look onto where a boom crane collapsed.  (Credit: Peter Gerber)

  • Fallen crane on a New York highway
    Image 2 of 3

    The scene of a collapsed boom crane.  (Credit: Peter Gerber)

  • Close up shot of a crane on top of a car
    Image 3 of 3

    A car crushed by a boom crane on Tuesday morning.  (Credit: Peter Gerber)

EMS units, ambulances and a firetruck are seen at the scene, as people are heard remarking over the sirens about a helicopter overheard. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 