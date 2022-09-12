NYC shoplifting suspect punches 69-year-old bodega worker in attack caught on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of sucker punching a 69-year-old bodega worker who tried to stop him from shoplifting.

The attempted theft and assault happened on Aug. 8 shortly before noon in Long Island City.

The suspect appeared to stuff items in his pocket and try to walk out of the store but was stopped by the elderly worker, surveillance video shows.

The worker took the items back from the suspect and started to walk away but was struck from behind and fell to the ground. He was later transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who fled the store in an unknown direction after the assault.

Felony assaults are up 18.2% so far this year throughout New York City, according to NYPD data. Overall crime is up 35.3%, with murder being the only major category that has fallen this year, dropping 12.4% compared to the same time frame in 2021.