New York
Published

NYC shoplifting suspect punches 69-year-old bodega worker in attack caught on video

Felony assaults are up 18.2% throughout New York City this year.

By Paul Best | Fox News
NYPD searching for shoplifting suspect who assaulted 69-year-old bodega worker Video

NYPD searching for shoplifting suspect who assaulted 69-year-old bodega worker

The NYPD is looking for a shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting a 69-year-old man at a bodega in Long Island City last month.

The NYPD is searching for a suspect accused of sucker punching a 69-year-old bodega worker who tried to stop him from shoplifting

The attempted theft and assault happened on Aug. 8 shortly before noon in Long Island City. 

The suspect appeared to stuff items in his pocket and try to walk out of the store but was stopped by the elderly worker, surveillance video shows. 

NEW YORK CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY RAPED MISSOURI TOURIST ON SUBWAY PLATFORM

  • Bodega worker appeared to stop the suspect
    Image 1 of 3

    The bodega worker appeared to stop the suspect as he left the store with items.  (NYPD)

  • Worker grabbed the items back
    Image 2 of 3

    The worker grabbed the items back from the suspect and started to walk away.  (NYPD)

  • Suspect punched the worker
    Image 3 of 3

    The suspect punched the worker once from behind then fled the store.  (NYPD)

The worker took the items back from the suspect and started to walk away but was struck from behind and fell to the ground. He was later transported to a local hospital in stable condition. 

Police are now searching for the suspect, who fled the store in an unknown direction after the assault. 

Felony assaults are up 18.2% so far this year throughout New York City, according to NYPD data. Overall crime is up 35.3%, with murder being the only major category that has fallen this year, dropping 12.4% compared to the same time frame in 2021. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 