New York City
Published

NYC police search for man who allegedly slashed 41 tires around Manhattan

NYC police said the tire-slashing happened early Tuesday morning

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
New York City police are searching for a man who allegedly slashed the tires of 41 cars. (Credit: New York City Police Department)

Police in New York City are searching for a man who allegedly slashed the tires of 41 cars.

The New York City Police Department said that the unidentified man committed "numerous acts of criminal mischief" by slashing the tires of approximately 41 cars on Tuesday.

MANHUNT FOR BOYFRIEND OF NYPD CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE MURDERED IN QUEENS APARTMENT CONTINUES FOR THIRD DAY

Police say that the incident took place within the vicinity of 7th & 8th Ave around 4:45 a.m.

The unidentified individual fled to an unknown area, according to police.

Individuals with information about the incident are encouraged to call 800-577-TIPS.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.