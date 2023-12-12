Expand / Collapse search
New York City

NYC Migrant crisis: Boy, 11, dies after found unresponsive in migrant shelter with bad reputation

The boy was found in the Stratford Arms Hotel, which is being used by New York City to house migrants

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
NYC Mayor Eric Adams tells constituents 'help is not on the way' for migrant crisis

NYC Mayor Eric Adams tells constituents 'help is not on the way' for migrant crisis

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, who has spoken about the severity of the migrant crisis before, warned at a press conference on Friday that the White House will not be assisting the city in this moment of crisis.

An 11-year-old boy has died after he was found unresponsive at a New York City hotel used as a migrant shelter, police said.

The boy was discovered unconscious in the lobby of the Stratford Arms Hotel on the Upper West side on Monday, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

At around 5:09 p.m., NYPD responded to a 911 call and found the unresponsive child in the hotel lobby. 

"EMS responded and transported the male to Mount Sinai West Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," NYPD said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

MAYOR ADAMS DECLARES ‘HELP IS NOT ON THE WAY’ FROM THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AS NYC STRUGGLES WITH MIGRANT CRISIS

The Stratford Arms Hotel

An outside view of the Stratford Arms Hotel in New York City, where hundreds of aslyum-seekers have been placed as the city deals with a migrant crisis.  (Google Maps)

The boy has not yet been identified. An NYPD investigation is ongoing.

The Stratford Arms Hotel, located on West 70th Street, was designated a "humanitarian relief center" by New York City Mayor Eric Adams in June and is being used as a temporary shelter to house migrant families. 

City resources have been stretched thin as a consequence of the migrant crisis, with the Adams administration turning to hotels and anywhere they can to find housing for the tens of thousands of asylum seekers who have arrived since last year. 

The Stratford Arms and other locations at 205 and 207 West 85th Street serve more than 800 migrants in 516 rooms, according to the mayor's office.

ADAMS SAYS ‘DC HAS ABANDONED US’ AS NYC SLASHES BUDGETS OVER MIGRANT CRISIS

The Stratford Arms Hotel in Manhattan

A general view of the Stratford Arms Hotel in Manhattan. An 11-year-old boy was found unconscious and unresponsive in the hotel lobby on Monday, NYPD said. The boy was later pronounced dead.  (Google Maps)

In September, 500 single adult males were transferred out of the Stratford Arms as the facility transferred to service families with children and women. 

Before the transfer, local residents complained that migrants housed at the hotel were disturbing the neighborhood with rampant prostitution and flagrant violations of city code, including use of unlicensed motorbikes. 

"Hookers are coming and going. In the mornings, you see prostitutes coming out of the building," Lady Gaga's father Joe Germanotta said in August. Germanotta lives a block from the hotel. "The worst part’s at night. The noise. It starts at about 10 o’clock, and it’ll go until 4 in the morning. Playing music and racing their motocross and motorbikes up and down the streets," he told the New York Post

Adams visited Washington, D.C., last week, where he met with federal lawmakers and afterwards declared that the federal government will not intervene to help cities like New York handle migrants.

ADAMS WARNS NEW YORKERS THAT ‘WE CANNOT STOP’ MIGRANTS FROM SLEEPING ON THE STREETS

NYC migrants leave Staten Island neighborhood in shambles with car crashes, trash on streets

The mayor acknowledged New Yorkers are upset the migrant crisis has taken "resources that should go to the day-to-day services of running this city," but said, "We did not walk out from D.C. with any level of optimism that anything is going to drastically change."

"It is clear that for the time being, this crisis is going to be carried by the cities," he said at City Hall on Friday. "Here in New York City, as you know, we had a very painful November plan that we had to produce, and now we’re looking forward for the direction of how do we address a $7 billion budget deficit that we have to address in January."

New York City has seen more than 140,000 migrants come in since last year, which has left the city’s social services overwhelmed and forced deep budget cuts to policing, sanitation and education.

Fox News Digital's Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

