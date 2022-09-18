NYC Mayor Adams claims Texas Gov. Abbott 'refused to do any form of coordination' on migrant busing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Sunday claimed that his office attempted "coordination" with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the busing of migrants to the Big Apple, but the Republican’s team "refused."

Adams told CNN’s "State of the Union" Abbott’s busing of migrants to New York City and elsewhere, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flying two planes of illegal immigrants to the ritzy Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard, amounted to "a humanitarian crisis created by human hands."

"It is an all-hands-on-deck moment," Adams, a Democrat, criticizing the Republican governors. "We're all supposed to come together and coordinate. Coordination during a crisis is something that we must do together. And that's the federal government that is also the governor of the state of Texas, as well as the governor of the state of Florida. We should not be really treating other cities and municipalities in a manner that we're witnessing now."

Adams said his administration would continue to "follow the law" in guaranteeing asylum seekers in New York City the "right to shelter" before deflecting a question on President Biden or his administration’s culpability or inaction in adequately addressing the migrant crisis.

NYC RECEIVES TWO MORE BUSLOADS OF MIGRANT 'ASYLUM SEEKERS'

"You're struggling to process the 2,500 migrants sent to you from Texas. Meanwhile, the El Paso sector of the border sees an average of 1,700 migrants crossing every single day. A record 1.9 million migrants have been apprehended on the southwest border this fiscal year alone," CNN host Jake Tapper posed. "Even if you think what these governors are doing is horrific, it seems like you agree this is a crisis that needs more attention from the Biden administration?"

"I believe it's a crisis that needs more coordination from our country. You know, this is one country," Adams responded. "And that coordination should be not only on the federal level, the state level, but even cities to cities. We reached out to the El Paso mayor, as well as our team, attempted to reach out to Governor Abbott. They refused to do any form of coordination. They think the politics of treating people in a humane manner to cover up, I believe, what they have done around human rights. The erosion of it for these last few years is what they believe is the best way to handle it. I just disagree."

Adams accused Abbott and DeSantis of using the immigration crisis to deflect from their stances on abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Second Amendment protections.

"These are two governors who are hiding some of the actions that they've done around gun control," Adams said. "This is their way of covering up what many people have been really concerned about, the erosions of basic human rights. We're seeing crisis calls for coordination. We receive a minimum of six buses early this morning. Over 11,000 individuals, asylum-seeking migrants have come to the city already. It is time for us to coordinate this humanitarian crisis that our country is facing."

Fox News Digital reached out to Abbott's press office for comment.

Adams also stood by his campaign promise of ensuring New York City retains its "sanctuary" status.

"I think that they should come to any place in the country that they desire their pursuit of the American dream," he said. "We should do it in a coordinated method. We should make sure that those who are here are not breaking any laws. And we should make sure that we treat people with the humanitarian ways that we are used to treating people in this country."