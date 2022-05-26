NYC father, 4-year-old son robbed at gunpoint returning home from Yankees game, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City father and his 4-year-old son were returning home from a New York Yankees game Monday night when they were held at gunpoint in a caught-on-video robbery, authorities said.

The armed robbery suspect followed them into the lobby of their apartment building around 9 p.m. near Sheridan Avenue and 161st Street in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

The 40-year-old father and his son were heading home after watching the ballgame between the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium when the suspect confronted them, according to police.

Police released surveillance footage from inside the building showing the son holding a souvenir toy Yankees bat as he and his father walk into the lobby.

The suspect can be seen walking in shortly after and approaching them from behind. The unidentified male then pulls out a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the father and son.

"That’s when I felt something at my back. He told me ‘Give me your money,’" the father told the New York Daily News.

Police said the suspect robbed the father of $30 before fleeing on foot southbound on Sheridan Avenue.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

The father told WPIX11 that his son has "some bad memories" about the incident and gets "really scared sometimes."

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).