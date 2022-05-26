Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

NYC father, 4-year-old son robbed at gunpoint returning home from Yankees game, video shows

Armed suspect robbed New York City father of $30

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
NYC armed robber holds father, young son at gunpoint in apartment lobby, police say Video

NYC armed robber holds father, young son at gunpoint in apartment lobby, police say

A New York City armed robbery suspect allegedly followed home a father and his 4-year-old son who had been at a New York Yankees game and held them at gunpoint.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City father and his 4-year-old son were returning home from a New York Yankees game Monday night when they were held at gunpoint in a caught-on-video robbery, authorities said.

The armed robbery suspect followed them into the lobby of their apartment building around 9 p.m. near Sheridan Avenue and 161st Street in the Bronx, police said Wednesday.

The 40-year-old father and his son were heading home after watching the ballgame between the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium when the suspect confronted them, according to police.

Police released surveillance footage from inside the building showing the son holding a souvenir toy Yankees bat as he and his father walk into the lobby.

NYC SHOOTING SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN ‘UNPROVOKED’ DEATH, UTTERED ‘NO PHONE’ BEFORE ATTACK: COPS

The father and son were heading home from a New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium when the incident occurred, police said..

The father and son were heading home from a New York Yankees game at Yankee Stadium when the incident occurred, police said.. (NYPD CrimeStoppers)

The suspect can be seen walking in shortly after and approaching them from behind. The unidentified male then pulls out a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the father and son.

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held a father and his son at gunpoint at Monday night.

Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who held a father and his son at gunpoint at Monday night. (NYPD CrimeStoppers)

"That’s when I felt something at my back. He told me ‘Give me your money,’" the father told the New York Daily News.

Police said the suspect robbed the father of $30 before fleeing on foot southbound on Sheridan Avenue.

The suspect followed the father and son into the lobby of their apartment building in the Bronx, police said.

The suspect followed the father and son into the lobby of their apartment building in the Bronx, police said. (NYPD CrimeStoppers)

No injuries were reported during the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The father told WPIX11 that his son has "some bad memories" about the incident and gets "really scared sometimes."

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). 