NYC event planner Lauren Pazienza indicted for attack on Broadway singing coach

New York City event planner Lauren Pazienza was indicted Friday in connection to the death of a beloved 87-year-old Broadway singing coach.

The exact charges against Pazienza, 26, remain sealed, but she was arrested on first-degree manslaughter and assault raps for allegedly shoving Barbara Gustern so hard, she fell and struck her head on the pavement.

She did not appear in court for the brief hearing, but her attorney Arthur Aidala said that her parents had posted her bond, and she was expected to be released from Rikers Island later Friday.

Pazienza has been locked up at the infamous jail on $500,000 cash bail over $1 million bond since surrendering Tuesday.

Prosecutors say that Pazienza, who did not know Gustern, called her a "bi---" before pushing her March 10 in what they described as an unprovoked attack. Gustern bled profusely before losing consciousness and later died of her injuries.

No motive has been offered for the violent outburst against the famed voice couch whose students have included Debbie Harry.

Pazienza was scheduled to marry Microsoft employee Naveen Pereira in June and sources say Pereira is standing by her.

Former classmates told Fox News Digital that Pazienza was a bully in school.

She's due back in court April 25. If convicted of the top charge, she faces up to 25 years in prison.