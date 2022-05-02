NYC delivery man shot, killed in same upscale Queens neighborhood as Orsolya Gaal murder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City deliveryman was shot and killed at a stop light in the same an upscale Queens neighborhood where the body of Orsolya Gaal was found stuffed in a duffel bag last month.

The incident Saturday evening, though unrelated, rocked the once perceived safe Forest Hills community that’s been experiencing rising crime.

Zhiwen Yan, a 45-year-old deliveryman for the local Chinese restaurant Great Wall, was sitting on his scooter at an intersection around 9:30 p.m. when police say a man approached on foot and fired several shots. No arrests were immediately made.

Originally from Fuzhou in eastern China, Yan had worked at the Queens restaurant for more than a decade and was the primary breadwinner for his wife and their three children aged 2, 12 and 14, family members and his grieving widow told local news outlets. Investigators are working to determine if the shooting was a random act of road rage or whether it was motivated by something else, including perhaps his Asian descent.

The incident comes weeks after Gaal’s shocking murder nearby.

In that case, the family handyman, David Bonola, with whom investigators say Gaal had been having an extramarital affair for two years, is accused of stabbing the mother of two to death while one of her sons was upstairs and her husband and other son were away on the West Coast.

Crime in general in the neighborhood has also been on the rise. The New York Times reported that the number of robberies, shootings and thefts in the 112th Precinct so far this year has driven crime nearly 50% higher compared to the same time last year.

Yan’s killing made the second homicide so far in 2022 for the precinct, which had not seen a homicide since 2016.