Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Left-wing activist researched Republican mayor prior attempted murder of Dem candidate: Court docs

Quintez Brown, charged in attempted murder of Democrat candidate, also allegedly researched a Republican hours before the Valentine's Day shooting

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
BLM activist charged with attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate Video

BLM activist charged with attempted murder of Louisville mayoral candidate

Project 21 co-chair Horace Cooper discusses why a Clinton lawyer has teamed up with Black Lives Matters on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Quintez Brown, an activist sprung from jail through a BLM-supported bail fund after allegedly attempting to murder a Democratic candidate running for mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, also researched a Republican mayor in the hours before the Valentine’s Day shooting, court documents allege. 

Last week, Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay unsealed nearly 800 pages of court documents showing 21-year-old Brown’s Internet search records leading up to the shooting at the campaign headquarters of Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg on Feb. 14, WPSD reported.  

Earlier in the day, records show Brown searched "j town mayor office" on Google and looked at several social media posts of Bill Dieruf, the Republican mayor of nearby Jeffersontown, Kentucky. 

LOUISVILLE CANDIDATE'S ALLEGED ATTEMPTED ASSASIN WANTS FEDERAL INDICTMENT TOSSED OVER MENTAL HEALTH RECORDS

Quintez Brown, accused of an attempt on the life of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center as a federal prisoner, according to the booking log. 

Quintez Brown, accused of an attempt on the life of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, was booked into the Grayson County Detention Center as a federal prisoner, according to the booking log.  (Grayson County Detention Center)

The records, showing online activity from Feb. 9 up until just minutes before the shooting, also reveal Brown searched for details on how to load a magazine and "safety on glock 17," as well as information on guns and gun shops and specific details about Greenberg’s address, staff, and family, Spectrum News reported. 

Brown, an activist and former newspaper intern and columnist, is accused of opening fire inside Greenberg’s campaign headquarters while the candidate and four staffers were inside. No one was injured, but bullets grazed Greenberg’s sweater. Police arrested Brown 10 minutes later, allegedly finding a 9mm magazine in his pants pocket.   

Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg speaks during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Greenberg was shot at Monday morning at a campaign office but was not struck, though a bullet grazed a piece of his clothing, police said. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Louisville Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg speaks during a news conference in Louisville, Ky., Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Greenberg was shot at Monday morning at a campaign office but was not struck, though a bullet grazed a piece of his clothing, police said. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville shelled out $100,000 to cover his bail, and Brown was released two days after the shooting for home incarceration with an ankle monitor. A Jefferson County grand jury later indicted Brown on attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment charges. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal authorities rearrested Brown last month. A federal indictment unsealed April 7 charges Brown with interfering with a federally protected right, as well as using and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence by shooting at and attempting to kill a candidate for elective office. 

Brown remains in federal custody while a judge weighs whether to allow him to return to house arrest. 

Danielle Wallace is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics, crime, police and more. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace. 