New York City

NYC 5-year-old twins found unresponsive, ‘foaming at the mouth,’ by mother: police

Police do not suspect any foul play in the incident

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
A New York City mom was left distraught after finding her two five-year-old twins dead in the family’s apartment late Monday evening. 

The New York City Police Department tells Fox News Digital that officers responded to a 911 call for an aided child at 240 East 175th Street around 11:20 p.m. on Monday. 

Upon arrival, officers found a brother and sister, both aged five, unconscious and unresponsive. Authorities later said the children were "foaming at the mouth" when their mother found them. 

nypd crime scene

Officers on scene at 240 East 175th Street. (WNYW)

EMS responded and pronounced the aided children deceased at the scene. 

The mother, whose identity has not been released, told police her children had both been vomiting and she may have given them Tylenol. 

Police do not suspect foul play. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said all reports indicate that the mother was "well engaged with everything to do with these children." 

"She was an active participant with their medical care, an active participant in their schooling," he said. "Neighbors say she was doting, and they were a quiet, loving family. At this time, until the medical examiner says something different, it just appears to be a medical tragedy." 

The NYPD tells Fox News Digital that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation remains ongoing. 

