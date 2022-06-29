Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

NY prison fight leads to death of inmate

New York police did not say if anyone would face charges in the death

Associated Press
An inmate was killed in a prison fight at an upstate New York correctional facility, police said.

The altercation at the maximum-security Green Haven Correctional Facility in the Dutchess County community of Stormville left one inmate dead at another injured, the New York State Police said in a news release Tuesday.

One person died and another was injured in an upstate NY prison fight.

Details including the name of the deceased inmate and the nature of his fatal injuries were not immediately released. Police did not say whether anyone would face charges in the death.