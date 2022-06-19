Georgia inmate sentenced to death for murdering two corrections officers during escape from prison bus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia inmate who murdered two corrections officers during an escape from a prison transport bus in 2017 was sentenced to death this week.

Ricky Dubose, 29, was found guilty of murder and other charges on Monday and a jury unanimously agreed on the death sentence on Thursday.

Prosecutors said during the trial that Dubose and another inmate, Donnie Rowe, slipped out of their handcuffs on June 13, 2017, while on a transport bus in Putnam County, which is southeast of Atlanta.

Dubose grabbed an officer's gun and fatally shot Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue in their heads before fleeing with Rowe.

The pair stole at least three cars and held a couple captive during a days-long manhunt after they escaped, but were eventually arrested in Tennessee, WXIA reports.

Rowe was also convicted of murder in September but a judge sentenced him to life in prison after the jury couldn't agree on whether he should be executed.

Dubose was already service a 20-year sentence for armed robbery at the time of the murders. His defense attorney argued during the trial that he was guilty but intellectually disabled, which would make him ineligible for the death penalty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.