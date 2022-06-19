Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia inmate sentenced to death for murdering two corrections officers during escape from prison bus

Ricky Dubose shot two officers in their heads during an escape from a prison bus in Georgia five years ago

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Georgia inmate who murdered two corrections officers during an escape from a prison transport bus in 2017 was sentenced to death this week. 

Ricky Dubose, 29, was found guilty of murder and other charges on Monday and a jury unanimously agreed on the death sentence on Thursday. 

Prosecutors said during the trial that Dubose and another inmate, Donnie Rowe, slipped out of their handcuffs on June 13, 2017, while on a transport bus in Putnam County, which is southeast of Atlanta

In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe enter the Putnam County courthouse in Eatonton, Ga. 

In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Ricky Dubose, left, and Donnie Russell Rowe enter the Putnam County courthouse in Eatonton, Ga.  (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool, File)

Dubose grabbed an officer's gun and fatally shot Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue in their heads before fleeing with Rowe. 

SLAIN LA AREA POLICE OFFICERS WERE ‘AMBUSHED’ BY ‘COWARD’ WHILE ’TRYING TO SAVE A FAMILY,' OFFICIALS SAY

The pair stole at least three cars and held a couple captive during a days-long manhunt after they escaped, but were eventually arrested in Tennessee, WXIA reports. 

Ricky Dubose has been found guilty of murder in the killings of two guards during an escape from a prison bus five years ago, Monday, June 13, 2022.

Ricky Dubose has been found guilty of murder in the killings of two guards during an escape from a prison bus five years ago, Monday, June 13, 2022. (Rutherford County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Rowe was also convicted of murder in September but a judge sentenced him to life in prison after the jury couldn't agree on whether he should be executed. 

Dubose was already service a 20-year sentence for armed robbery at the time of the murders. His defense attorney argued during the trial that he was guilty but intellectually disabled, which would make him ineligible for the death penalty. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

