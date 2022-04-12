Northwest to see blizzard conditions, difficult travel conditions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A major winter storm moving across the Northwest, the Northern Rockies and into the northern Plains is causing heavy snow and blizzard conditions through Wednesday night.

This long-duration snowfall event will bring a widespread swath of 1-2 feet for this region.

Some areas could see up to 3 feet of snow.

Travel will be difficult if not impossible with widespread power outages possible.

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe thunderstorms continue for the central and southern Plains, and then into the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.

Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible for some of the same areas affected by dangerous storms the last few weeks.

Dangerous fire conditions will also be a hazard for the southern and central High Plains.

And while temperatures will be 15-30 degrees below average for the western U.S, warmer air will move into the eastern third of the country.