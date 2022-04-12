Expand / Collapse search
Northwest to see blizzard conditions, difficult travel conditions

Some areas could see up to three feet of snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A major winter storm moving across the Northwest, the Northern Rockies and into the northern Plains is causing heavy snow and blizzard conditions through Wednesday night.  

This long-duration snowfall event will bring a widespread swath of 1-2 feet for this region.  

Western winter weather alerts through Tuesday

Western winter weather alerts through Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Some areas could see up to 3 feet of snow.  

Northwest snow still to come

Northwest snow still to come (Credit: Fox News)

Travel will be difficult if not impossible with widespread power outages possible. 

Severe storm threat on Tuesday

Severe storm threat on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe thunderstorms continue for the central and southern Plains, and then into the Mississippi Valley on Wednesday.  

Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible for some of the same areas affected by dangerous storms the last few weeks. 

Severe storm threat on Wednesday

Severe storm threat on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Dangerous fire conditions will also be a hazard for the southern and central High Plains.  

And while temperatures will be 15-30 degrees below average for the western U.S, warmer air will move into the eastern third of the country.

