North Las Vegas police officer kills daughter, self following domestic disturbance, police say

An off-duty North Las Vegas police officer shot and killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself following a violent altercation with his wife and teenage son, according to police.

Patrol officers were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Perryville Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrived and located a woman and her teenage son, who were both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The officers determined that the woman’s husband, an off-duty police officer, was still inside the house with the couple’s juvenile daughter.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and made an emergency entry into the residence. Police found the suspect and the daughter dead from gunshot wounds.

The suspect and the woman rescued were married and living at the home with their two children, LVMPD homicide investigators determined. The couple had gotten involved in an altercation that turned violent when the man attempted to shoot the woman, police said.

The teenage son intervened in the altercation before he and his mother escaped the house with nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds and placed a call for help, police said. The suspect then shot and killed his daughter before taking his own life, according to police.

Detectives confirmed the male suspect was an off-duty North Las Vegas police officer. His identity and that of his daughters will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.