North Carolina truck crash spills hundreds of toilet paper rolls onto highway, report says

A semitruck in North Carolina spilled hundreds of toilet paper rolls onto a highway Thursday morning, according to a report.

The spill occurred around noon in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Gaston County, WSOC-TV reported.

Video footage of the highway shows toilet paper strands strewn about the highway as vehicles pass by.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the spill. There was no impact on traffic.

The spill comes amid nationwide toilet paper shortages brought on by “panic-buying” over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, authorities in North Carolina uncovered nearly 18,000 pounds of toilet paper inside a stolen tractor-trailer.

Meanwhile, semitrucks in Australia carrying toilet paper have caught fire twice this month. Last week, a semi-trailer caught fire on the Hume Highway in New South Wales. And earlier this month, another truck carrying toilet paper caught fire in Brisbane.