North Carolina man's disappearance being investigated as homicide

The disappearance of a North Carolina man whose vehicle was found in Virginia this week is being investigated as a homicide, according to media reports.

The Raleigh Police Department suspects foul play is involved in the disappearance of Andy Banks, 39, of Raleigh, who was last seen Saturday when he told friends he was going to show an SUV he was selling.

The 2011 silver Range Rover was found Monday in Danville, Va. Authorities arrested Justin Fernando Merritt, 34, on Tuesday, accusing him of stealing the vehicle.

He faces charges of robbery, car theft and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Banks posted a Craigslist ad to sell the car and told friends he was meeting a potential buyer over the weekend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Banks has still not been found.

Merritt used a gun to threaten Banks and steal the SUV, according to court documents obtained by WTVD-TV. No charges have been filed against Merritt in connection to a homicide.

Merritt was extradited to North Carolina on Wednesday and is being held in lieu of $265,000 bond.