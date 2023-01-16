Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

North Carolina man charged with fatally shooting wife in their home, reportedly with their children inside

The couple had four children — several of whom were reportedly inside the home when the tragic event unfolded

Audrey Conklin
By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in South Carolina Video

Investigation continues into how woman was left in donation bin for months in South Carolina

The body of 47-year-old Lesley Lemoine was found in a bin behind the Camden West Inn on New Year’s Eve in Kershaw County, SC. WIS News reports. 

A North Carolina man is accused of shooting and killing wife in their Mooresville home on Sunday, reportedly with their four children inside. 

Mooresville authorities have charged Derik Thomas Trocke, 39, with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, Annalene Julia Trocke, 39, inside their residence at 177 Laurel Glenn Drive.

The Mooresville Police Department (MPD) said it received a call around 5:15 p.m. Sunday from a person saying he shot his wife at the residence. 

MPD officers located Annalene Trocke, deceased from a gunshot wound, upon arrival, the department said in a Monday Facebook post.

MISSING BRITNEY WATSON: TENNESSEE MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR MOM OF 2 AND FORMER HUSBAND

Derik Trocke has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his wife in their Mooresville, North Carolina, home.

Derik Trocke has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting his wife in their Mooresville, North Carolina, home. (Facebook/ Derik Trock)

The couple had four children – several of whom were reportedly inside the home when the tragic event unfolded, neighbor Izwak Torres told WSOCTV.

MISSING MASSACHUSETTS WOMAN BRITNEY TEE LAST SEEN A WEEK AGO: POLICE

Detectives who responded to the scene began an investigation into the incident, collected evidence, interviewed the suspect, and ultimately decided to charge him, MPD said. 

Detectives who responded to the scene began an investigation into the incident, collected evidence, interviewed the suspect, and ultimately decided to charge him, MPD said.  (Mooresville PD)

"Four children – it’s horrible, horrific," Torres told the outlet. "I would just urge everyone of the faith to send prayers out for this entire family and what they’re going to have to go through. It’s just horrible."

TIMELINE OF ANA WALSHE'S DISAPPEARANCE AND BRIAN WALSHE'S ARREST

Mooresville authorities have charged Derik Thomas Trocke, 39, with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, Annalene Julia Trocke, 39, inside their residence at 177 Laurel Glenn Drive.

Mooresville authorities have charged Derik Thomas Trocke, 39, with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife, Annalene Julia Trocke, 39, inside their residence at 177 Laurel Glenn Drive. (Facebook/ Derik Trocke)

Detectives who responded to the scene began an investigation into the incident, collected evidence, interviewed the suspect, and ultimately decided to charge him, MPD said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Trocke is being held without bond at the Iredell County Detention Center.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.