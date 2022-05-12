Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina man faces charges after biting deputy during arrest

Styles was combative and bit a deputy during his arrest

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
McDowell County authorities in North Carolina charged a man Wednesday for biting a deputy during his arrest, among other offenses.

Deputies initially responded to a disturbance on April 30 at a residence in Nebo. Upon arrival, deputies found Kenneth Allan Styles, 44, at the scene and determined that he had tried to forcibly enter the occupied residence "multiple times."

SECOND NORTH CAROLINA HOUSE COLLAPSES AT CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE

Styles was combative and bit a deputy during his arrest. The deputy was later treated for his injuries. 

  • Kenneth Allan Styles
    Image 1 of 3

    Kenneth Allan Styles (McDowell County Sheriff's Office)

  • McDowell County Sheriff's Office in Marion, North Carolina.
    Image 2 of 3

    McDowell County Sheriff's Office in Marion, North Carolina.  (Google Maps)

  • Image 3 of 3

    McDowell County Sheriff Ricky Buchanan (McDowell County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

"Great work by our Deputies. Unfortunately, we sometimes get injured trying to protect others and that’s what happened here," Sheriff Ricky Buchanan said in a statement. "The Deputies risk injury and death on every call they respond to and every stop they make."

Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Styles with first-degree burglary, assault on a law enforcement officer with physical injury, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and injury to personal property. 

Styles is being held on a $267,000 secured bond, according to the sheriff's office. 
 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.