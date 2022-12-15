North Carolina mall shooting: 2 shot, 1 suspect arrested

Two people were shot inside a North Carolina shopping mall Thursday and one suspect was in police custody, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Northlake Mall in Charlotte 10 days before Christmas, at the height of the shopping season, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Two people were shot and were taken to hospitals, police said.

An on-duty police officer assigned to the mall took the suspect into custody. The mall requested responding officers walk through the building to make shoppers aware of the incident.

Details on what led to the shooting were not disclosed. A weapon was recovered, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said there was no active threat and the situation remained "stable." No other suspects were being sought.