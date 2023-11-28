Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina

North Carolina high school stabbing leaves 1 student dead, another injured

A fight between students in the NC high school gym escalated into a stabbing, officials say

Associated Press
Published
close
North Carolina tourist town faces crime crisis after defunding police Video

North Carolina tourist town faces crime crisis after defunding police

Asheville resident Anthony Coggiola discusses a new public safety initiative to combat the crime surge.

A stabbing at a North Carolina high school on Monday left one student dead and another hospitalized, officials said.

The stabbing happened during a morning fight in the gym at Southeast Raleigh High School, news outlets reported.

A juvenile suspect was in custody, but it wasn't clear if the youth attended the school, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.

NORTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT SHOOTS HIMSELF IN HAND, SPARKING CAMPUS LOCKDOWN

North Carolina Fox News graphic

One student remains in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, a school official said.

NORTH CAROLINA COLLEGE STUDENTS LEAVE CAMPUS AFTER REPORTED SHOOTING

Officials haven't released the name of the student who died. Another student remained in the hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, Patterson said.

Schools should be a safe haven for students and staff, Wake County Superintendent Robert Taylor told news outlets during an afternoon news conference with Patterson.

"In the aftermath of today’s tragedy, we will review all of our safety processes and protocols," he said.