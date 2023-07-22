Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
North Carolina gas station shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured: police

Deputies said the incident does not appear to be random

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
One person is dead and three others are injured in the aftermath of a North Carolina gas station shooting Saturday, police confirmed with Fox News Digital. 

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to a 911 call for a "physical disturbance" at a local BP gas station with a Dairy Queen restaurant in the town of Wade.

BP Gas station

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to calls about a "physical distance" just before 1 p.m. at a BP gas station. (Google Maps)

When deputies arrived, they found four people who had been shot, police confirmed.

One victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The other three victims were taken to other hospitals.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Deputies said the incident does not appear to be random and are investigating.

