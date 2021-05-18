Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina DA: Andrew Brown Jr.'s death 'tragic' but 'justified'

DA says 'Brown's actions caused deputies to reasonably believe it necessary to use force to protect themselves and others'

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
District attorney discusses results of probe into Andrew Brown Jr. officer-involved shootingVideo

District attorney discusses results of probe into Andrew Brown Jr. officer-involved shooting

North Carolina District Attorney Andrew Womble said at a press conference on Tuesday that the deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. "while tragic, was justified."

Womble, the elected district attorney for Judicial District 1, which covers seven counties of the northeastern part of the state, said that Brown was shot at by three Pasquotank deputies, whose actions were "justified because Brown’s actions caused deputies to reasonably believe it necessary to use force to protect themselves and others." 

Womble began playing four body camera videos during the press conference. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

