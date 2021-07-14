North Carolina college offers ‘#AbolishthePolice’ course

Starting this fall, Davidson College will be offering a course titled "#Abolishthepolice: Race and Policing in the U.S."

The "critical Black studies" course aims to take a philosophical look at the relationship between Blackness and policing in the U.S., according to a course description.

It will enlist "Black political and feminist theories" and social and political philosophies to "critically examine and think through issues of race, criminalization, incarceration, police militarization, predictive policing, surveillance, and domestic security."

The course, first reported by Campus Reform, will satisfy the requirements of social and scientific thought and for Africana and Sociology majors.

The course description cites "numerous experts" who have shown that the U.S. has the highest rate of police violence and incarceration as well as "scholars" who have shown that "Black, brown, and indigenous people are disproportionate police targets."

MORE FACT CHECKERS SHOULD HIT DEMOCRATIC ‘LIE’ THAT GOP DEFUNDED THE POLICE: MEDIA RESEARCH CENTER

"[B]ecause police violence and gendered violence are intrinsically connected, Black trans and gender nonconforming people, and Black people with disabilities and mental health issues, routinely experience surveillance, arrest, incarceration, and sexual assault at the hands of law enforcement at significantly higher rates than any other racial demographic," the course description says.

It further suggests that "current mainstream conversations" are putting too much emphasis on reforming the police to "lessen harm against marginalized communities."

"I suggest we begin elsewhere. To understand the root causes of policing, I propose we begin with a deceptively simple question: What is policing?"

Fox News has reached out to the course instructor, Claudia Garcia-Rojas, but did not hear back before publication.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News, Davidson's Director of Media Relations Jay Pfeifer said the school is a "student-focused institution of higher learning, grounded in the Christian Reformed Tradition and therefore faithful to a God bound by no church or creed."

"We explore all reality through unlimited employment of our intellectual powers. That same faith tradition extends our loyalty to the whole of humanity. We value diversity and respect the world’s various religious traditions. We honor the dignity and worth of every person. We focus on studies that are liberating and dedicate ourselves to the quest for truth. The offering of any class, whatever its title, reflects that it covers a subject worth studying. Grounded in these values, Davidson assists students in developing humane instincts and disciplined and creative minds for lives of leadership and service. We hope our graduates think clearly, make relevant value judgments, discriminate among values, and communicate freely in the realm of ideas."