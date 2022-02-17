Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina Army Reservist dies after plane crashes into truck

The National Guard said Ackley 'served honorably'

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
North Carolina pilot dies after plane collides into truck on interstate highway Video

North Carolina pilot dies after plane collides into truck on interstate highway

The pilot was an Army reservist who had served in the National Guard.

An Army reservist who served in the North Carolina National Guard was killed Wednesday after a twin-engine plane crashed into a tractor-trailer, sparking a small fire. 

Raymond John Ackley, 43, died at the scene, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. He joined North Carolina National Guard in 2009 and served in Kuwait and Afghanistan, the Charlotte Observer reported

Raymond Ackley joined the North Carolina National Guard in 2009. 

Raymond Ackley joined the North Carolina National Guard in 2009.  (N.C. National Guard)

A spokesman for the National Guard told Fox News that Ackley "served honorably" and was well-respected by all who knew whim. 

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington at around 5:35 p.m.

  • Image 1 of 3

    mergency personnel work at the scene where a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron plane crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

  • Image 2 of 3

     twin-engine Beechcraft Barron plane crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.  (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Emergency personnel work at the scene where a twin-engine Beechcraft Barron plane crashed into the tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, near the Davidson County Airport in Lexington, N.C., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Walt Unks/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP)

Early reports indicate the plane was taking off from the airport when it lost altitude and crashed into the southbound tractor-trailer. 

Video footage of the crash site shows a portion of I-85 blackened with debris as smoke billows up to the sky. The tail section of the aircraft was seen next to the overturned rig as officials worked the scene. 

The FAA said it would investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, but provided no additional details. 

News outlets report the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a Winston-Salem hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

