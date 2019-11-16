NY college student's killer sentenced to 30 years in Nicaragua prison

A New York college student’s convicted killer has been sentenced to a maximum of 30 years in prison in Nicaragua where he fled after the murder.

Orlando Tercero, 23, was found guilty of last year's murder of Binghamton University student 22-year-old Haley Anderson in a Nicaragua courtroom Nov. 1. The sentencing was Friday.

Nicaragua prohibits the extradition of its own citizens, leading to the rare legal proceeding in which New York prosecutors participated in the case via a video hookup by lining up witnesses. Tercero is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Nicaragua.

Investigators believe Anderson was asleep when Tercero strangled her to death, Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell said Friday, according to Fox 40 Binghamton.

"It doesn't get any more sick and depraved than that," he said after the sentencing, according to the station. "Not only is he using his physical abilities, but praying on somebody who is helpless."

Anderson’s parents joined Cornwell to watch the sentencing in his office, the station reported.

Friends of Anderson, who was from Long Island, said Tercero was obsessed with her. He met her at Binghamton where he was also a student.

Her body was found in his off-campus apartment.

A police investigator testified that Tercero left a note at his residence saying he was sorry

Cornwell praised Nicaraguan authorities, saying they stepped up and fought for Anderson as if she was their own victim.

“We are all very thankful,” he said.

