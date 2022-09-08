New Yorkers say they welcome migrant buses sent from Texas

New Yorkers sounded off on the migrant buses arriving in New York City from Texas, with many welcoming the Big Apple's new residents.

"I have no problem with that," one man, Bob, told Fox News. "As long as everyone works through the system, gets a job, supports themselves, the great American way."

But another New Yorker disagreed.

TEXAS SENDS BUSES OF MIGRANTS TO CHICAGO FOR FIRST TIME, DROPPED OFF AT TRAIN STATION

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"It's good for them but not so good for us," he said. "It's a strain on our economy, and we are already having a problem with our economy."

Texas has sent more than 40 buses to New York City carrying over 2,100 migrants, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office. The Texas Republican has also sent buses to Washington, D.C., and, more recently, to Chicago, as part of his effort to make northern cities feel the impact of the ongoing border crisis.

"I think they should be shipped up here," one man, John, said. "Everybody should share the burden throughout the whole country."

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT'S OFFICE SLAMS NYC ‘FEARMONGERING’ OVER MIGRANT WRISTBANDS

Lauren told Fox News: "Any immigrants from anywhere are welcome as long as they're, you know, good people with good intentions. They're people just like we are people, so we should treat them just the same that we want to be treated."

Some New Yorkers criticized Abbott's busing initiative, even though they also welcomed the migrants.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS OUTRAGED OVER ‘SMALL PART’ OF BORDER CRISIS IMPACTING HIS SANCTUARY CITY, TEXAS AG

"It's America's problem," one New Yorker told Fox News. "But busing them here, it's kind of like trying to escape whatever is going on over there."

He said he has "nothing against" having the immigrants come to New York City, but thinks the program is "a little bizarre."

Another New Yorker, Yugdeep, said "it's good for the immigrants" because "New York is a better place to strive" than Texas. But he was also concerned about the "population of New York increasing so much" and having to rehabilitate migrants and facilitate services.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Texas city of Laredo alone spends between $8,000 and $10,000 a day on the charter buses, according to its mayor.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly clashed with Abbott over his busing program. He recently sent a delegation to the southern border on a fact-finding mission to meet with officials.

"I'm from Texas so f--- Abbott," one woman told Fox News. "Anything Abbott says, is and does is just the worst, and I hate him so much."