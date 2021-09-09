Expand / Collapse search
New York
Published

New York woman charged with murder after newborn found dead in garbage: prosecutors

A judge has set bail at $75,000

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A New York mom is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her newborn son who was found dead in a garbage can with a fractured skull, prosecutors said. 

Andee Wright, 30, of Tonawanda, was arraigned Tuesday before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan after turning herself in, FOX 5 reported. 

Andee Wright
Andee Wright

Andee Wright (Town of Tonawanda Police Department)

Prosecutors said Wright was alone when she gave birth to a son in the early morning hours of Oct. 5, 2020. She is accused of hitting the baby at least twice which fractured his skull and killed him. 

Wright’s boyfriend found her in medical distress later that morning and he called 911, prosecutors said in a news release. Investigators found the baby’s body in a garbage can in the basement of the house. 

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined that the infant died from blunt force trauma and focally penetrating trauma to his head. 

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office has requested that Wright be held without bail. Judge Eagan has set bail at $75,000.

Wright’s lawyer has argued that she is not a flight risk because she willingly turned herself in and also has an eight-year-old child, FOX 5 reported

