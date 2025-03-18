New York woman arrested for allegedly operating fake dentistry practice, injuring patients

A woman in New York was arrested for allegedly running an unlicensed dentistry operation inside her Suffolk County home despite having no professional dentistry training.

Yolany Mejia Carranza, 55, was charged with three counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, according to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina.

"The investigation started when Third Precinct detectives received tips that Carranza had injured several patients and, in one case, caused severe nerve damage that led to partial facial paralysis," Catalina said during a news conference Friday. "We think that there's probably many more potential complainants out there, and we would strongly encourage them to come forward."

FEMALE GEORGIA DENTIST FROM WEALTHY COASTAL ENCLAVE ACCUSED OF KILLING BOYFRIEND

Catalina said police believe Carranza targeted the Hispanic community, particularly illegal immigrants without health insurance.

ABC7 reported Carranza only used local anesthesia despite the serious level of procedures she was completing, and police found antibiotics in the home dentistry space Carranza acquired from overseas.

‘VAMPIRE FACIALS’ AT UNLICENSED SPA LIKELY RESULTED IN HIV INFECTIONS: CDC

Police also believe she practiced another illegal home dentistry for eight years at a different location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Prosecutors] are alleging that … she's been operating a dental practice for, I guess, the last 10 or 15 years without having the licensing," Carranza's attorney, Aaron Wallenstein, told Fox News Digital.

"You know if these [allegations] were true — that she was actually performing dental work — and she was for the last 10 or 15 years, I think, you know, three complaints in 10 or 15 years for any dentist is not a bad percentage for what they're alleging that she did."

Carranza was arraigned March 14 and released. She is due back in court April 1.