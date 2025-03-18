Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Crime

New York woman arrested for allegedly operating fake dentistry practice, injuring patients

Suffolk County Police arrested Yolany Mejia Carranza, who allegedly targeted illegal immigrants on Long Island

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman in New York was arrested for allegedly running an unlicensed dentistry operation inside her Suffolk County home despite having no professional dentistry training. 

Yolany Mejia Carranza, 55, was charged with three counts of unauthorized practice of a profession, according to Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina.

"The investigation started when Third Precinct detectives received tips that Carranza had injured several patients and, in one case, caused severe nerve damage that led to partial facial paralysis," Catalina said during a news conference Friday. "We think that there's probably many more potential complainants out there, and we would strongly encourage them to come forward." 

FEMALE GEORGIA DENTIST FROM WEALTHY COASTAL ENCLAVE ACCUSED OF KILLING BOYFRIEND

Yolany Mejia Carranza

A mugshot of Yolany Mejia Carranza, arrested by Suffolk County Police for allegedly operating an illegal dentistry practice. (Suffolk County Police)

Catalina said police believe Carranza targeted the Hispanic community, particularly illegal immigrants without health insurance. 

Yolany Mejia Carranza accused of running unlicensed dentistry operation

A dentist chair inside Yolany Mejia Carranza's alleged illegal home dental practice.  (Suffolk County Police)

ABC7 reported Carranza only used local anesthesia despite the serious level of procedures she was completing, and police found antibiotics in the home dentistry space Carranza acquired from overseas. 

‘VAMPIRE FACIALS’ AT UNLICENSED SPA LIKELY RESULTED IN HIV INFECTIONS: CDC

Yolany Mejia Carranza's alleged illegal dentistry operation

The makeshift dentist's office where Yolany Mejia Carranza allegedly ran an illegal dental practice.  (Suffolk County Police)

Police also believe she practiced another illegal home dentistry for eight years at a different location. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"[Prosecutors] are alleging that … she's been operating a dental practice for, I guess, the last 10 or 15 years without having the licensing," Carranza's attorney, Aaron Wallenstein, told Fox News Digital.

"You know if these [allegations] were true — that she was actually performing dental work — and she was for the last 10 or 15 years, I think, you know, three complaints in 10 or 15 years for any dentist is not a bad percentage for what they're alleging that she did."

Carranza was arraigned March 14 and released. She is due back in court April 1.

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 and covers U.S. Crime. 

Previously, he was a public relations executive and a reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He graduated from Elon University in 2014.

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.