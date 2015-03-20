New York school children put rat poison in teacher’s water, police say

Two school kids were arrested Tuesday for putting rat poison in their teacher’s water bottle in a Brooklyn classroom, sources told The New York Post.

The boys, 9 and 12, put the substance into the fifth-grade teacher’s bottle at PS 315 in the Flatbush section of the borough on Monday, according to law-enforcement sources.

The teacher told police she became nauseous. While she was sick, another student told her that the two kids had put the poison in her bottle.

She was treated at her doctor’s office and was not seriously injured. The next day, she went to the 70th Precinct station house to report what had happened.

The kids were arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. It was not clear why they did it, and their names were not released.

The school, which has 841 students, is also called the School of Performing Arts. The building also houses PS 152, which is focused on science and technology.

