New York police hunting for Long Island gunman who wounded 3 during shooting at luxury hotel pool party

Three people were wounded when shots rang out inside the lobby of a luxury New York hotel following a fight during a large party at the venue, according to police and an affiliate.

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries when a gunman opened fire during a pool party near the entrance of The Mansion at Glen Cove, a hotel and event space located on Long Island, local FOX 5 New York reported.

An estimated 150 to 200 people were reportedly in attendance for the bash, which was hosted by a musician who goes by the name "Big Fendii," according to Glen Cove Police Department Det. Lt. John Nagle and posts on social media. The artist told his followers in a video on Instagram that the event was sold out.

The violence erupted just after 5 p.m. Sunday when "one of the security guards working the event tried to escort persons out of the mansion," Nagle told FOX 5.

Partygoers fled the chaos as shots rang out, according to the report.

"There was a disturbance taking place inside the hotel, in the lobby area," police Det. Lt. Nagle told Fox News Digital. Speaking of the wounded security guard, he said: "When he went to intercede in that disturbance, he was shot."

The security guard and two event attendees were wounded, and all had been released from the hospital as of Monday morning, Nagle said. The suspected gunman is still on the lam.

A spokesperson for The Mansions did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for information and comment.