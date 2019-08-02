New York man says he was attacked for wearing 'MAGA' hat, claims teens shouted 'F--- Trump!'

A New York City art gallery owner with a bruised eye says he was beaten by a group of teens on the street Tuesday because he was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

"It's sad to get beat up for wearing this hat. This is America," Jahangir Turan, 42, said, claiming more than a dozen attackers shouted “F--- Trump!” during the assault, FOX 5 in New York reported.

IMMIGRANT PUMMELED BY 2 MEN FOR WEARING 'MAGA' HAT: MARYLAND POLICE

“They were saying ‘Why are you wearing that?’ One girl flipped the hat off my head, and I tried to grab it. Then they came after me. One guy grabbed me from behind and slammed my head against a metal post,” the New York Daily News reported.

Turan said the hat was an impulse buy at Trump Tower in Manhattan shortly before the attack. He was heading to dinner with a friend in Chinatown when he was allegedly jumped, according to the Daily News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made because Turan was unable to identify his attackers, FOX 5 reported.