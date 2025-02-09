New York law firm CEO killed in freak skiing accident: 'Incredibly difficult time'

The founder and CEO of a prominent law firm was killed in a skiing accident at a New York-based ski resort, police and his firm announced on Sunday.

According to a statement from Colwell Law Group, Kevin Colwell, 53, founder and CEO of the Albany law offices of Colwell Law Group, died in a skiing accident at the Gore Mountain Ski Resort in North Creek, New York.

"This is an immense tragedy for all of us at the Colwell Law Group. Kevin built not just a business, but a family, and the loss of his presence is felt deeply by all who had the privilege of working with him," Jennifer Stevens, chief operating officer of Colwell Law Group, wrote in a statement on the company's Facebook page.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. on Feb. 8 when officers with the State Police of Chestertown were called to the resort for reports of an injured skier, according to a statement from New York State Police.

A severely injured skier, identified as Colwell, was found in the area of the Sagamore Trail, police stated.

Officials said bystanders and ski patrol staff attempted all life-saving measures available, but despite their efforts, Colwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The law firm, which has been in practice for nearly two decades, according to the company, is "an esteemed family law firm with a sterling reputation that Mr. Colwell built across the Capital Region, Western and Central New York."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Kevin's family during this incredibly difficult time. The leadership team is focused on supporting our employees and ensuring continuity within the organization," Stevens said.

"Mr. Colwell will be profoundly missed, but his impact will live on through the company and all those whose lives he touched."

According to the company website, not only did Colwell maintain a successful legal practice, "[H]e enjoyed camping, hiking, and skiing with his family and two dogs, Elvis and Lucy."

