Gov. Hochul orders New York State Police to create new unit to fight hate speech online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a plan to "combat domestic terrorism" and investigate violent extremism online following the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo over the weekend.

"NEW: We’re proposing a comprehensive plan to combat domestic terrorism, strengthen state gun laws, & investigate social media platforms promoting violent extremism. In wake of the racist act of terror in Buffalo, New York will lead the charge to confront this epidemic head-on," Hochul tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Hochul ordered a new unit led by State Police to track violent extremism online and investigate social media companies that allow for hate speech to be posted on the platforms, the New York Post reported.

The announcement Wednesday includes an executive order requiring the State Police to seize weapons under the state’s "red flag law" from people determined to be a threat to themselves or others.

BUFFALO TOPS MASS SHOOTING: PAYTON GENDRON VISITED AREA IN MARCH

The actions come after 10 people were fatally shot and three others were wounded in a shooting at a Buffalo grocery store by a self-described White supremacist.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

SUPERMARKET MASS SHOOTING: INVESTIGATION EXTENDS BEYOND BUFFALO AHEAD OF PRESIDENT BIDEN'S VISIT: LIVE UPDATES

The shooter was identified as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, New York. Officials said during a press conference Saturday that evidence shows the shooting was racially motivated, citing a roughly 180-page manifesto that the shooter wrote detailing the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is white supremacy in this nation at its worst," Hochul said of the shooting on Wednesday. "It’s infecting our society, infecting our nation and now it’s taken members of our family away."